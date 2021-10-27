Hannover 96
    -
    19:45
    27/10/21
    HDI-Arena
    Fortuna Düsseldorf
      DFB-Pokal • 2nd Round
      Knockout stages
      Hannover 96 - Fortuna Düsseldorf

      Follow the DFB-Pokal live Football match between Hannover 96 and Fortuna Düsseldorf with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 27 October 2021.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Jan Zimmermann or Christian Preußer? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Catch the latest Hannover 96 and Fortuna Düsseldorf news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
