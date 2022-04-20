DFB Pokal / Semifinal
Red Bull Arena / 20.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rb-leipzig/teamcenter.shtml
RB Leipzig
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-union-berlin/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Union Berlin
Advertisement
Ad

RB Leipzig - 1. FC Union Berlin

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
1. FC Union Berlin logo
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

RB Leipzig

1. FC Union Berlin

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Follow the DFB-Pokal live Football match between RB Leipzig and 1. FC Union Berlin with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 20 April 2022.

Catch the latest RB Leipzig and 1. FC Union Berlin news and find up to date DFB-Pokal standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.