DFB Pokal / Final
Olympiastadion / 21.05.2022
Live Updates
SC FREIBURG V RB LEIPZIG: Christian Streich’s Freiburg take lead against Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin
58'
SALLAI CHANCE!
The Freiburg attacker is through on goal, cuts onto his left foot and strikes a venomous shot into the side netting. A big chance to make it two!
56'
RED CARD!
A speculative long ball sees Holer in behind the Leipzig defence, forcing Halstenberg to take one for the team and pull down the Freiburg attacker. The referee is quick to reach for his red card.
Red card
Marcel Halstenberg
RB Leipzig
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
Corners1
53'
FREIBURG ARE KICKING TOWARDS THEIR FANS
The atmosphere is just incredible. This game has been a brilliant advert for German football.
51'
LEIPZIG LOOKING BETTER
Lepzig are looking far more lively than the first half. Nkunku has dropped a little deeper and is already seeing more of the ball.
49'
NKUNKU SHOOTS
Nkunku is quick to the ball and takes a shot on the half turn from the edge of the box. The low shot is well saved by Flekken in the Freiburg goal.
48'
LEIPZIG'S SUBSTITUTES WARMING UP
No changes yet but Leipzig have a host of talent on their bench, including Angelino, Olmo and Poulson.
47'
FREIBURG FREE KICK
The ball is delivered into the box by Freiburg stalwart Gunter, but it is well cleared by Leipzig.
46'
SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
Freiburg kick us off again!
HT
THE REFEREE BLOWS HIS WHISTLE
The Freiburg fans are on their feet. At the break it's Freiburg1-0 Leipzig.
45'
EXTRA TIME
Just one minute added on to the end of the first half. Freiburg will be delighted with their first half showing.
43'
WELL DEFENDED
Nkunku's delivery is cleared away from danger but Leipzig win another freekick after Halstenberg is bundled to the floor. The second free-kick is cleared once again.
41'
LEIPZIG APPLYING THE PRESSURE
Leipzig are beginning to look a little more interested. Some intricate passing around the area leads to a Leipzig free kick in a dangerous position.
39'
LEIPZIG FREE KICK
Forsberg delivers a free kick from deep into the area, but it's well defended by Freiburg.
37'
FREIBURG IN CONTROL
They have covered two kilometres more than their opposition so far. Leipzig need to do better in all area's of the pitch. The occasion seems to be getting to them.
34'
SPECULATIVE EFFORT
Orban picks up the ball from thirty yards and strikes at goal. The low strike is saved easily by the Freiburg keeper.
31'
LEIPZIG CLEAR THEIR LINES
It is well defended by Leipzig, who will be wary of Freiburg's set piece threat. The Black Forest club have scored nine set piece goals this season.
30'
SALLAI IS BROUGHT DOWN
The striker wins a free kick for his side 30 yards from goal. This will likely be delivered into the box.
27'
THE ATMOSPHERE IS INCREDIBLE!
The Freiburg fans are bouncing.
23'
OFF THE LINE!
End to end stuff. Schlotterbeck, who's playing his last game for Freiburg, clears the ball of the line after Nkunku's instinctive close range shot hit the keeper and almost trickled into the goal.