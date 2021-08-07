SpVgg Bayreuth - Arminia Bielefeld

Follow the DFB-Pokal live Football match between SpVgg Bayreuth and Arminia Bielefeld with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 7 August 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Timo Rost or Frank Kramer? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest SpVgg Bayreuth and Arminia Bielefeld news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for SpVgg Bayreuth and Arminia Bielefeld. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

