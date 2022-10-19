Bayern Munich were made to work for their eventual 5-2 win over Augsburg in the DFB-Pokal Cup second round, while Jude Bellingham inspired Borussia Dortmund's safe passage with a 2-0 victory over Hannover 96.

Bayern went 1-0 down in the ninth minute at the WWK Arena to a Mads Pedersen strike, and then were pegged back to 3-2 ahead after a Dayot Upamecano own goal in the 65th minute.

But two further goals secured their progression to the next round.

Unlike their monopoly over the Bundesliga, Bayern have only won the DFB-Pokal twice in the last six seasons, and the full-strength team selected by boss Julian Nagelsmann hinted at how seriously they plan to take the competition this term.

Augsburg held the lead until the 27th minute following Pedersen's opener, but Eric Choupo-Moting levelled the scoreline at that juncture to settle the visitors' fears of a shock cupset.

The two teams did however go in level at the break as the hosts kept themselves in the contest.

As the second half got underway however, a swift double from Nagelsmann's side seemed to swing the match firmly in Bayern's favour, with Choupo-Moting getting his second and Joshua Kimmich also netting.

Upamecano's error just after the hour gave Enrico Maassen's men something to work from, but all hope was extinguished following the visitors' late salvo, which saw Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies get their names on the scoresheet.

Elsewhere, Dortmund were once again thankful to their talisman Bellingham who was instrumental in their 2-0 win Hannover 96.

It didn't take long for Edin Terzic's side to take the lead over their opponents, who play in Germany's second division.

It was good work by Youssoufa Moukoko who eventually forced Bright Arrey-Mbi into putting through his own net.

Just 11 minutes gone and a mountain to climb for the hosts, but they did have their moments as they sought a comeback.

They kept the score to just one until the 71st minute, when Bellingham put away the penalty his side had been awarded.

There was still time for some late drama with Karim Adeyemi, who had only been on the pitch 17 minutes, getting a red card for Dortmund.

