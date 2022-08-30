FC Teutonia Ottensen - RB Leipzig

DFB Pokal / 1st Round
30.08.2022
FC Teutonia Ottensen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rb-leipzig/teamcenter.shtml
RB Leipzig
Statistics

Recent matches

FC Teutonia Ottensen

RB Leipzig

Most appearances

Follow the DFB-Pokal live Football match between FC Teutonia Ottensen and RB Leipzig with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 30 August 2022.

Catch the latest FC Teutonia Ottensen and RB Leipzig news and find up to date DFB-Pokal standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

