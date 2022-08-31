FC Viktoria Köln - FC Bayern Munich

DFB Pokal / 1st Round
Sportpark Höhenberg / 31.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/viktoria-koln/teamcenter.shtml
FC Viktoria Köln
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayern-munchen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Bayern Munich
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

FC Viktoria Köln

FC Bayern Munich

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Teutonia Ottensen
0
4
RB Leipzig
48'
1. FC Magdeburg
0
4
Eintracht Frankfurt
Energie Cottbus
1
2
Werder Bremen
FC Ingolstadt 04
0
3
SV Darmstadt 98

Follow the DFB-Pokal live Football match between FC Viktoria Köln and FC Bayern Munich with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 31 August 2022.

Catch the latest FC Viktoria Köln and FC Bayern Munich news and find up to date DFB-Pokal standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.