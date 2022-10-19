SC Paderborn - Werder Bremen

DFB Pokal / 2nd Round
Home Deluxe Arena / 19.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-paderborn/teamcenter.shtml
SC Paderborn
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/werder-bremen/teamcenter.shtml
Werder Bremen
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Paderborn logo
SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
Werder Bremen logo
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SC Paderborn

Werder Bremen

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

RB Leipzig
3
0
Hamburger SV
74'
VfB Lübeck
0
2
1. FSV Mainz 05
70'
Stuttgarter Kickers
0
2
Eintracht Frankfurt
73'
SV Waldhof Mannheim
0
1
1. FC Nürnberg
76'

Follow the DFB-Pokal live Football match between SC Paderborn and Werder Bremen with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 19 October 2022.

Catch the latest SC Paderborn and Werder Bremen news and find up to date DFB-Pokal standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.