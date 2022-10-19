SSV Jahn Regensburg - Fortuna Düsseldorf

DFB Pokal / 2nd Round
Jahnstadion Regensburg / 19.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/jahn-regensburg/teamcenter.shtml
SSV Jahn Regensburg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortuna-dusseldorf/teamcenter.shtml
Fortuna Düsseldorf
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SSV Jahn Regensburg logo
SSV Jahn Regensburg
Fortuna Düsseldorf logo
Fortuna Düsseldorf jersey
Fortuna Düsseldorf
0

Wins

4

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SSV Jahn Regensburg

Fortuna Düsseldorf

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

SV 07 Elversberg
0
0
VfL Bochum
24'
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
2
0
FC Schalke 04
23'
Eintracht Braunschweig
0
1
VfL Wolfsburg
20'
SV Darmstadt 98
1
0
Borussia M’gladbach
23'

Follow the DFB-Pokal live Football match between SSV Jahn Regensburg and Fortuna Düsseldorf with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 19 October 2022.

Catch the latest SSV Jahn Regensburg and Fortuna Düsseldorf news and find up to date DFB-Pokal standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.