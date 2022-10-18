SV Darmstadt 98 - Borussia M’gladbach

DFB Pokal / 2nd Round
Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor / 18.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sv-darmstadt-98/teamcenter.shtml
SV Darmstadt 98
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borussia-monchengladbach/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia M’gladbach
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SV Darmstadt 98 logo
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
Borussia M’gladbach logo
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SV Darmstadt 98

Borussia M’gladbach

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

RB Leipzig
-
-
Hamburger SV
18/10
VfB Lübeck
-
-
1. FSV Mainz 05
18/10
Stuttgarter Kickers
-
-
Eintracht Frankfurt
18/10
SV Waldhof Mannheim
-
-
1. FC Nürnberg
18/10

Follow the DFB-Pokal live Football match between SV Darmstadt 98 and Borussia M’gladbach with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 18 October 2022.

Catch the latest SV Darmstadt 98 and Borussia M’gladbach news and find up to date DFB-Pokal standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.