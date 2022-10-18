VfB Lübeck - 1. FSV Mainz 05

DFB Pokal / 2nd Round
Stadion Lohmühle / 18.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfb-lubeck/teamcenter.shtml
VfB Lübeck
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fsv-mainz-05/teamcenter.shtml
1. FSV Mainz 05
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

VfB Lübeck

1. FSV Mainz 05

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

RB Leipzig
-
-
Hamburger SV
18/10
Stuttgarter Kickers
-
-
Eintracht Frankfurt
18/10
SV Waldhof Mannheim
-
-
1. FC Nürnberg
18/10
SV 07 Elversberg
-
-
VfL Bochum
18/10

Follow the DFB-Pokal live Football match between VfB Lübeck and 1. FSV Mainz 05 with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 18 October 2022.

Catch the latest VfB Lübeck and 1. FSV Mainz 05 news and find up to date DFB-Pokal standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.