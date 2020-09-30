Joshua Kimmich scored a late winner as Bayern Munich claimed their fifth trophy of the calendar year, edging past Dortmund to the sword to claim the German Super Cup at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern broke the deadlock with a textbook counter-attack, breaking from a Dortmund corner, with Robert Lewandowski setting up Corentin Tolisso in the 18th-minute.

transfers Koeman plays down Dembele to United speculation 8 HOURS AGO

Alphonso Davies - operating as a left winger - played his part in the opener and his beautiful cross laid on Bayern's second as Thomas Muller took advantage of lax defending to head past Dortmund's stand-in goalkeeper Marvin Hitz.

Bayern had looked in total control, but Julian Brandt's first goal since January gave Julien Favre's charges hope six minutes before the interval, a strike that proved a game-changer.

Hans-Dieter Flick's side lost their way at the start of second-half and after Thomas Meunier spurned a glorious chance, Dortmund drew level in the 55th-minute, courtesy of Erling Haaland's clinical finish after an eye-of-the-needle pass from Thomas Delaney.

Haaland will reflect on a huge missed opportunity before he was taken off, though, as he was denied by a world class Manuel Neuer save.

It's a chance Dortmund will rue, as Kimmich won the tie in the 82nd-minute, hooking the ball past Hitz after seeing his initial shot saved following a Delaney slip while in possession.

Victory, which comes just six days after their UEFA Super Cup triumph, complements Bayern's Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup titles in 2020.

TALKING POINT - Same old story for Dortmund, as Bayern's amazing 2020 continues

It's the same old story for Dortmund when they come face-to-face with their rivals. Play some nice football, dominate - in parts - but ultimately come away with nothing. The club's trophy drought continues, and while the German Super Cup probably lies at the bottom of Dortmund's priorities this season, the club's old habit of finishing second to Bayern is already beginning to haunt Julien Favre. There is talent and potential aplenty in this young Dortmund team - but the truth is at the moment they lack the mental strength to topple Bayern, whose dominance looks no sign of ending.

This was far from the most convincing of performances from Flick's men, but he has established a serial-winning group of players and they always find a way. The Bayern boss has now lifted a trophy every 10 games, which is quite something.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bayern Munich: Neuer 7, Pavard 5, Süle 6, Martinez 6, Hernandez 7, Kimmich 8, Tolisso 8, Coman 7, Müller 7, Davies 8, Lewandowski 7.. subs: Gnabry 5, Zirkzee N/A, Richards N/A, Musiala N/A.

Dortmund: Hitz 7, Can 6, Hummels 6, Akanji 6, Meunier 5, Dahoud 6, Delaney 6, Passlack 6, Brandt 6, Reus 6, Haaland 7.. subs: Reinier 5, Bellingham N/A, Piszczek N/A, Reyna 5.

KEY MOMENTS

18' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 1-0 Dortmund (Tolisso): And from Dortmund's corner, Bayern break the deadlock! Davies does brilliantly to find Muller in the middle of the patch. He switches it wide to Lewandowski, who centres it and Tolisso slots it home!

32' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 2-0 Dortmund (Muller): Davies' deep cross is beautiful and picks out the late run of Muller. He rises above Passlack to cushion his header into the bottom corner. It's too easy!

39' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 2-1 Dortmund (Brandt): Oh, game on! No one saw this coming. Pavard misplaces a pass out from the back and after three passes, Dortmund punish him. Reus quickly feeds Haaland whose beautifully-weighted pass sets up Brandt and he finishes with conviction.

55' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 2-2 Dortmund (Haaland): Dortmund are level! Haaland, who was a bystander in the first half, races onto Delaney's through ball and without even glancing up he side-foots past Neuer!

82' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 3-2 Dortmund (Kimmich): Bayern are back in front! And this could be the match-winner! Delaney is caught dwelling in possession, Lewandowski's cross finds Kimmich, whose shot is saved by Hitz, but he somehow manages to hook it in on the rebound!

More to follow...

Bundesliga Bayern suffer 4-1 loss at Hoffenheim to end long unbeaten run 27/09/2020 AT 12:03