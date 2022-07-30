RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich live - Sadio Mane starts for Bayern in DFL-Supercup clash
DFL-Supercup / Matchday 1
Red Bull Arena / 30.07.2022
- M. Halstenberg(59')
- C. Nkunku(76' PEN)
- D. Olmo(89')
- J. Musiala(14')
- S. Mané(31')
- B. Pavard(44')
- S. Gnabry(65')
- L. Sané(90')
90+9
FULL TIME
An energetic and incident-strewn match, but one in which Bayern were clearly superior until hundreds of subs were thrown on. Red Bull will be heartened by the late goals but they should not be deluded by them.
90+8'
Goal
Leroy Sané
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against3
GOAL! LEIPZIG 3-5 BAYERN - MANE SCORES
As Leipzig throw everyone forward for a free kick, Sane is released into an empty half, he spins a defender and slots home.
90+6'
NKUNKU FREE KICK
It's headed clear, that seems to be it.
90+4'
AGGRO
There's a pointless waste of time as teams argue about a throw-in.
90+2'
KLOSTERMANN BOOKED
He drags down Coman to stop a counter.
Yellow card
Lukas Klostermann
RB Leipzig
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
90+1'
CHANCE!
Halstenberg cuts the ball across the six yard box but nobody can reach it!
Off
Dominik Szoboszlai
RB Leipzig
Assists1
Offsides1
Free Kicks2
Corners3
On
Amadou Haidara
RB Leipzig
89'
RB Leipzig
Goal
Dani Olmo
RB Leipzig
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
GOAL! LEIPZIG 3-4 BAYERN MUNICH - OLMO SCORES
Olmo cuts inside after picking up a pass in the box, and fizzes in a low shot at the near corner. Game on.
83'
FC Bayern Munich
TRIPLE SUB CONFIRMED
79'
ANOTHER ONE
Off
Mohamed Simakan
RB Leipzig
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks3
On
Hugo Novoa Ramos
RB Leipzig
78'
Off
Dayot Upamecano
FC Bayern Munich
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks4
On
Matthijs de Ligt
FC Bayern Munich
78'
Off
Serge Gnabry
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Fouls against2
On
Leroy Sané
FC Bayern Munich
78'
FC Bayern Munich
Off
Benjamin Pavard
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target1
Fouls2
Free Kicks1
On
Noussair Mazraoui
FC Bayern Munich
77'
Penalty
Christopher Nkunku
RB Leipzig
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
GOAL! LEIPZIG 2-4 BAYERN - NKUNKU SCORES
The Frenchman whizzes his effort into the top left.
76'
PENALTY
Olmo is hacked by Pavard in the box as they rush to a ball just inside the box. What a ludicrous challenge.
73'
WATCH MANE'S GOAL
72'
SILVA CHANCE
Silva cuts onto his left in the box and fires over the far top corner.
71'
OFFSIDE CONFIRMED
No second goal.
69'
MANE GOAL! NO! OFFSIDE
Mane tries to break the offside trap and dinks the ball into the box.
VAR REVIEW, but it did look offside.
68'
FC Bayern Munich
MULLER OFF, GRAVENBERCH
Off
Thomas Müller
FC Bayern Munich
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Offsides2
On
Ryan Gravenberch
FC Bayern Munich
66'
FC Bayern Munich
Goal
Serge Gnabry
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Fouls against2
GOAL! LEIPZIG 1-4 BAYERN
Muller runs onto a ball into the box and slips as he shoots across the 'keeper. The ball is palmed to Gnabry, who fires high into the net.