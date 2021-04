Football

‘Did they ask players or coaches?’ - Thomas Tuchel not happy with new Champions League format

Chelsea head coach, Thomas Tuchel, said he was "not happy" about the new UEFA Champions League (UCL) format on Monday ahead of his side's UCL semi-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday. "I can only see more games out of it and more games in a schedule that we have. It's very hard for me to be excited at all," he said.

