Football

Didier Deschamps aims dig at French media over Antoine Griezmann goal

Reaction from France head coach Didier Descamps as Kylian Mbappe scored a late winner as France beat Croatia 2-1 away in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final, also won by the French. Les Bleus remain on top of their Nations League group on even points with Portugal.

00:00:32, 53 views, an hour ago