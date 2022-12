Football

Didier Deschamps and Hugo Lloris wary of 'very dangerous' Robert Lewandowski ahead of round of 16 tie

France captain Hugo Lloris and head coach Didier Deschamps agreed on the fact that the team must be wary of the threat that Poland's "very dangerous" captain Robert Lewandowski will pose when the two nations meet in the World Cup round of 16 on Sunday.

00:01:56, an hour ago