Football

Didier Deschamps - 'Nothing better than victory' after a 'complicated period' for France

Reaction from Didier Deschamps after second-half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud gave France's UEFA Nations League A survival hopes a significant boost, with a 2-0 victory at the Stade de France in Paris on Thursday over Austria - who replace 'Les Bleus' at the bottom of Group 1 with one round of fixtures remaining.

00:00:54, a day ago