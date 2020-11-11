Argentine football great Diego Maradona was released from hospital on Wednesday and has been taken to a recovery clinic where he will be treated for alcohol dependency.
The former Napoli and Boca Juniors player had emergency surgery last Tuesday for a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain.
He was then kept in for longer than expected due to withdrawal symptoms caused by his sudden abstention from alcohol.
"Diego is whole and wants to undergo rehabilitation and he is scheduled to leave (hospital) today," Morla told reporters outside the clinic earlier in the day.
"The good thing is that Diego is together, Diego is solid.
"Diego has gone through maybe the most difficult moment of his life and I think it was a miracle that they found this bleeding in his brain that could have cost him his life."
