Argentine football great Diego Maradona will be released from hospital on Wednesday and taken to a recovery clinic where he will be treated for alcohol dependency, his lawyer told reporters.

The former Napoli and Boca Juniors player had emergency surgery last Tuesday for a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain.

Football Maradona to be discharged within days, says doctor YESTERDAY AT 08:20

He was then kept in for longer than expected due to withdrawal symptoms caused by his sudden abstention from alcohol.

"Diego is whole and wants to undergo rehabilitation and he is scheduled to leave (hospital) today," Morla told reporters outside the clinic where he is recovering.

"The good thing is that Diego is together, Diego is solid.

"Diego has gone through maybe the most difficult moment of his life and I think it was a miracle that they found this bleeding in his brain that could have cost him his life."

Ronaldo considering Man Utd return, but Juve want Neymar swap – Euro Papers

Serie A Osimhen header gives Napoli 1-0 win over Bologna 08/11/2020 AT 19:14