Diego Maradona has died aged 60.

Clarín, the country’s biggest newspaper, broke the news first and his agent Matias Morla would later confirm the news according to multiple reports.

The 60-year-old recently had emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain, and was released from hospital in early November.

However, reports from his native Argentina state that the 60-year-old died in Tigre following a cardiorespiratory arrest.

Three days of national mourning have been announced by Argentine president Alberto Fernandez following the news of Maradona’s death.

"You took us to the top of the world. You made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of them all," said Fernandez.

Thank you for having existed, Diego. We're going to miss you all our lives.

Maradona made 91 appearances for Argentina, scoring 34 goals, and represented La Albiceleste at four World Cups, leading a Carlos Bilardo-coached team to their second title in 1986.

At club level, Maradona will always be inextricably linked with Napoli, from whom he move to in 1984 after two unhappy years at Barcelona. There he won two Serie A titles, in 1987 and 1990.

However, he would struggle with a cocaine addiction for large swathes of his career, and was banned for 15 months in 1991 for testing positive for the drug.

Post-ban, Maradona would move to Sevilla but was unable to replicate the form of yesteryear and moves to Newell's Old Boys (1993) and Boca Juniors (1995) would offer glimpses of brilliance before retirement in 1997.

