The world’s press have paid tribute to Diego Maradona after the Argentina icon’s death aged 60.

Maradona died at home on Wednesday following a heart attack, after battling a series of health problems.

'Retire No.10 for all clubs in tribute to Maradona' - Villas-Boas
24 MINUTES AGO

Argentina’s president Alberto Fernandez has declared three days of national mourning, while tributes have flooded in from across the sporting world with Pele, Rafael Nadal and Ronnie O’Sullivan among those to salute a football great.

Now the press has honoured a timeless talent, with numerous front pages across the globe dedicated to the Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli legend.

L'EQUIPE: GOD IS DEAD

https://i.eurosport.com/2020/11/26/2943749.jpg

AS: D10 IS DEAD

https://i.eurosport.com/2020/11/26/2943743.jpg

TUTTOSPORT: AD10S

https://i.eurosport.com/2020/11/26/2943792.jpg

LIBERATION: HEAVENLY

https://i.eurosport.com/2020/11/26/2943757.jpg

A BOLA: THE LAST FEINT

https://i.eurosport.com/2020/11/26/2943742.jpg

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT: FOR NUMBER 10 MARADONA, FOOTBALL CRIES MORE THAN EVERYONE

https://i.eurosport.com/2020/11/26/2943751.jpg

MIRROR SPORT: HE LEAVES BUT DOES NOT LEAVE... DIEGO IS ETERNAL

https://i.eurosport.com/2020/11/26/2943763.jpg

MARCA: IF I DIE, I WANT TO BE REBORN AND I WANT TO BE A FOOTBALLER... AND I WANT TO BE DIEGO ARMANDO MARADONA AGAIN

https://i.eurosport.com/2020/11/26/2943758.jpg

RECORD: GOD DOES NOT DIE

https://i.eurosport.com/2020/11/26/2943785.jpg

THE MESSENGER: AD10S

https://i.eurosport.com/2020/11/26/2943755.jpg

THE GUARDIAN: EL DIEGO

https://i.eurosport.com/2020/11/26/2943752.jpg
