The world’s press have paid tribute to Diego Maradona after the Argentina icon’s death aged 60.
Maradona died at home on Wednesday following a heart attack, after battling a series of health problems.
Football
'Retire No.10 for all clubs in tribute to Maradona' - Villas-Boas
Argentina’s president Alberto Fernandez has declared three days of national mourning, while tributes have flooded in from across the sporting world with Pele, Rafael Nadal and Ronnie O’Sullivan among those to salute a football great.
Now the press has honoured a timeless talent, with numerous front pages across the globe dedicated to the Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli legend.
- A world without Maradona is a quieter, smaller place — The Warm-Up
- Pain and glory: Maradona the Argentinian icon
- Diego Maradona: The cheat and the genius
L'EQUIPE: GOD IS DEAD
AS: D10 IS DEAD
TUTTOSPORT: AD10S
LIBERATION: HEAVENLY
A BOLA: THE LAST FEINT
LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT: FOR NUMBER 10 MARADONA, FOOTBALL CRIES MORE THAN EVERYONE
MIRROR SPORT: HE LEAVES BUT DOES NOT LEAVE... DIEGO IS ETERNAL
MARCA: IF I DIE, I WANT TO BE REBORN AND I WANT TO BE A FOOTBALLER... AND I WANT TO BE DIEGO ARMANDO MARADONA AGAIN
RECORD: GOD DOES NOT DIE
THE MESSENGER: AD10S
THE GUARDIAN: EL DIEGO
Football
'I will miss Diego' - Klopp mourns Maradona's passing
Football
'It matters what you have done for our lives' - Pep Guardiola on Diego Maradona