The world’s press have paid tribute to Diego Maradona after the Argentina icon’s death aged 60.

Maradona died at home on Wednesday following a heart attack, after battling a series of health problems.

Football 'Retire No.10 for all clubs in tribute to Maradona' - Villas-Boas 24 MINUTES AGO

Argentina’s president Alberto Fernandez has declared three days of national mourning, while tributes have flooded in from across the sporting world with Pele, Rafael Nadal and Ronnie O’Sullivan among those to salute a football great.

Now the press has honoured a timeless talent, with numerous front pages across the globe dedicated to the Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli legend.

L'EQUIPE: GOD IS DEAD

AS: D10 IS DEAD

TUTTOSPORT: AD10S

LIBERATION: HEAVENLY

A BOLA: THE LAST FEINT

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT: FOR NUMBER 10 MARADONA, FOOTBALL CRIES MORE THAN EVERYONE

MIRROR SPORT: HE LEAVES BUT DOES NOT LEAVE... DIEGO IS ETERNAL

MARCA: IF I DIE, I WANT TO BE REBORN AND I WANT TO BE A FOOTBALLER... AND I WANT TO BE DIEGO ARMANDO MARADONA AGAIN

RECORD: GOD DOES NOT DIE

THE MESSENGER: AD10S

THE GUARDIAN: EL DIEGO

Football 'I will miss Diego' - Klopp mourns Maradona's passing 43 MINUTES AGO