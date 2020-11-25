The football world is mourning after the death of Diego Maradona.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever, Maradona suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday and died at the age of 60.

Players past and present, along with other sports people, commentators and his former teams, have reacted with shock and sadness.

England legend Gary Lineker wrote on Twitter: "By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego."

Maradona made 91 appearances for Argentina and the national team account tweeted: "So long, Diego. You'll always be in every heart of planet football."

Pele, who won the FIFA Player of the Century award along with Maradona in 2000, told Reuters: "Sad news to lose a friend like that. May God give enough strength to his family. For sure, one day we will kick a ball together in heaven."

Former Argentina team-mate Oswaldo Ardilles wrote on Twitter: "Thank dear Dieguito for your friendship, for your football, sublime, without comparison. Simply, the best football player in the history of football. So many enjoyable moments together. Impossible to say which one was the best. RIP my dear friend."

Cristiano Ronaldo said: "Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten."

Former Colombia and Newcastle forward Faustino Asprilla wrote on Twitter: "My dear friend, Soccer Hero, Soccer Icon, Footballing Legend...Rest In Peace Diego Maradona, I will miss you eternally."

Former Real Madrid midfielder Guti said: "Very sad day for those of us who love football. There will be no other player like you, Maradona. Have a good trip, God."

And it was a simple message from his former club Napoli, where he became such a beloved figure for the club's fans. "Forever, thanks Diego"

