Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has paid a touching tribute to Diego Maradona, saying his football talent was a “beauty which cannot be matched”.

Argentina and Napoli legend Maradona died at the age of 60 on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack.

"He couldn't be better," said fellow Argentinean Bielsa.

"He was for us, and will continue to be, an idol. Given the fact that he's not here with us anymore, it gives us great sadness. For having lost an idol for us, it's something that makes us feel weak.

"Maradona was an artist. The dimension of the repercussion of his art has infinite recognition. To give one example which stands out, the songs that have been written about him are extraordinary. And I've read 10 texts after his death that have been emotional and there's a recognition of what he gave to the spectators in beauty.

"In terms of what he signifies to us in particular, Diego made us feel the fantasy that an idol makes you feel. The myth that is that person that makes us belief that what he does, we are all capable of doing it.

"That's why the loss of an idol always hurts the people who are excluded the most. They are the ones who most need someone to show that they can triumph."

Bielsa and Maradona both played for Newell’s Old Boys and also had spells in charge of the Argentina national team.

But their paths only crossed when Bielsa took charge of a team in Maradona’s testimonial game in 2001.

"In that game what really stood out was his relationship with the public but everything he did as a footballer was a beauty which cannot be matched," said Bielsa.

