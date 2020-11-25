Brazil legend Pele has offered his condolences after the death of Diego Maradona.

Argentina legend Maradona suffered a heart attack on Wednesday and died at the age of 60.

Pele and Maradona are regarded as two of the greatest players of all time and were declared joint-winners of the FIFA Player of the Century award in 2000.

In a statement to Reuters, Pele said: "Sad news to lose a friend like that. May God give enough strength to his family. For sure, one day we will kick a ball together in heaven."

A number of other players have paid tribute to Maradona, with England legend Gary Lineker writing on Twitter: "By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego."

