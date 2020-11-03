Argentina legend Diego Maradona will reportedly undergo surgery today for a subdural haematoma.

The 60-year-old has been in hospital since Monday to be treated for anemia and dehydration.

It is now being reported in Argentina that he needs surgery which could last six hours.

His doctor Leopoldo Luque told Ole: “Diego is lucid, he agrees with the intervention, I explained it to him. He is very calm. It is a routine surgery.

“Most of the patients who have this haematoma are old. The outlook did not change. Diego remains the same. He continues with the same clinical condition, with a more specific cause.”

A subdural haematoma is where blood collects between the skull and the surface of the brain, and can be caused by a head injury from a fall.

Maradona's manager Stefano Ceci told Radio Kiss Kiss: "He must’ve hit his head and didn’t realise it, that can happen after the pills he takes for insomnia. The medics told me it is not a particularly risky operation and he’ll go under the knife tonight.

"He was really down for a few days, he is very depressed and anaemia added to it. His body has been really put to the test over the years by his lifestyle and the pandemic hasn’t helped his psychological state.

"He was locked at home for months with only a chef and a helper, he hasn’t even met with his family since the start of the pandemic. All those people who love God should have a prayer for him, we hope he can overcome this moment soon.”

TYC Sports say the operation will take place on Tuesday while his former club Napoli tweeted to say ‘Fuerza Diego [Strength Diego]’.

