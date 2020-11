Football

'Diego Maradona will never die' - Gennaro Gattuso on Napoli icon

After his team's 2-0 victory over Rijeka in Europa League on Thursday, Napoli head coach Gennaro Gattuso paid homage to the late Diego Armando Maradona. "If they do a survey asking who's more famous between St. Januarius (Naples' beloved saint patron) and Diego Armando Maradona, for sure Diego would be the winner" Gattuso said.

