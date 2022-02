Football

Diego Simeone lauds Ralf Rangnick ahead of Atletico Madrid v Manchester United showdown

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has praised the transformative impact Ralf Rangnick's arrival has had on Manchester United as the two teams prepare to meet in the Champions League last 16 first leg on Wednesday. "In front of us is one of the best teams in the world," he told reporters. "In their last 14 matches I haven't seen bad games and they've only lost once."

00:01:46, an hour ago