Diego Simeone: 'No Messi and Ronaldo makes title race competitive'

"The era of Barcelona with Messi, Suarez and Neymar or Bale, Benzema and Ronaldo is over. So now we are more equal, everyone is competitive. And this is good for the league as there's more competition," said Diego Simeone after Felipe scored three minutes from time to give defending champions Atletico Madrid a narrow 1-0 win at home in La Liga to Osasuna on Saturday.

00:00:40, 13 minutes ago