Diego Simeone on Kieran Trippier possible move to Premier League - 'If he wants to go, I can't stop him'

Diego Simeone: "We always had to live with these situations. It always happened that important players for the team had the chance to leave. Then it will depend on what the player desires and it's up to us to adapt to what happens. You know very well that once the footballer makes a choice, there is not too much we can do as coaches apart from telling Trippier how important he is for our team."

00:02:08, 6 minutes ago