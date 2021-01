Football

Diego Simeone on Moussa Dembele transfer: 'Talks are very advanced'

Diego Simeone confirmed that Atletico Madrid are closing in on the signing of striker Moussa Dembele from Lyon. The French club's sporting director Juninho has confirmed negotiations are ongoing and that the player is keen on a transfer. Lyon's Juninho told Telefoot: "Moussa came to see me; he thinks it is the time to change club. He told me he has lost a bit of motivation."

00:00:21, 21 views, an hour ago