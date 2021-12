Football

Diego Simeone reacts as Atletico Madrid progress through to Champions League last 16 - 'We're on our way'

Diego Simeone: "I said during this stage that all teams were going to be very balanced. Nobody could defeat Liverpool, the sole leader. What is true is that in the dispute between Porto, Milan and us, we won more points than the other two teams we were competing against. What comes next? Wait and keep on working. We need to improve. But the way is this way."

