Football

'Difficult not to follow Angers v Lille' - Pochettino on Ligue 1 title decider

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Saturday that it will be difficult for his team to not pay attention to what will happen during Lille's match at Angers on Sunday, while second-placed PSG play Brest in a thrilling Ligue 1 finale.

00:00:36, an hour ago