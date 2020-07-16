Dinamo Bucharest match postponed again due to six COVID-19 cases

BUCHAREST, July 16 (Reuters) - The Romanian league match between Dinamo Bucharest and Chindia Targoviste was called off for a second time on Thursday after six Dinamo players tested positive for the coronavirus, the domestic professional league (LPF) said.

The game, part of the playoffs between the bottom eight teams in the top flight, was originally scheduled to take place in June but was postponed after a Dinamo official tested positive.

The LPF said it will announce a new date for the match in the coming days, taking into account the medical situation and consulting with the Romanian league's TV rights holders.

Romania's top flight resumed in June after the football federation had suspended all soccer due to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March.

The Black Sea state has had more than 35,000 confirmed cases of the virus and nearly 2,000 people have died. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)

