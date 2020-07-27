Dip in Zaha's form due to speculation about future: Hodgson

July 27 (Reuters) - Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said Wilfried Zaha's poor form during the home stretch of the season was due to uncertainty about his future.

Zaha had appeared poised to move on last summer, with both Arsenal and Everton reportedly keen to sign him, but Palace refused to budge on their 80 million pounds ($102.78 million) valuation of the player.

The 27-year-old managed only four goals in 38 games this season as Palace, who lost seven of their last eight matches, finished 14th in the league after Sunday's 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

"It (speculation) has obviously affected him because his form in the last few weeks has really been poor considering what he is capable of doing," Hodgson told reporters.

"It's a dilemma for the club and a dilemma for him if he is so set on leaving. If he feels he just does not want to be with us any more, that would be sad.

"This is a situation that only he and the club can sort out."

($1 = 0.7783 pounds) (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

