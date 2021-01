Football

'Disappointed' just to draw says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United draw with Liverpool

Manchester United drew 0-0 with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday to remain top of the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt it was an opportunity squandered as he believes his side could have played a lot better. "We can play better, we know that. We can be more composed, have the ball more," he said.

