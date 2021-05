Football

'Disappointing result, disappointing performance' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Liverpool defeat

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that the 4-2 loss to LIverpool on Thursday night was a 'disappointing result, disappointing performance.' United have lost their last two matches at Old Trafford as the team stumbles towards the end of the season in the Premier League, where second place is more or less secured.

00:00:49, an hour ago