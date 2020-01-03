Kane pulled up after scoring a goal that was subsequently ruled out for offside by VAR in the 1-0 defeat to Southampton on New Year’s Day.

The 26-year-old made not attempt to play on, immediately hobbling down the tunnel, and his manager believes that the extent of that reaction, coupled with early indications from the medical team, suggests that Spurs will be without their talisman for a long stretch.

And the club confirmed on Friday that Kane suffered a torn hamstring, but did not give any further indication over the length of absence.

“If you ask me for my feeling, good news or bad news, I am more on the bad news than the good news, that’s my feeling,” Mourinho said.

" What he felt, leaving the match, the way he did it, it took him only two seconds to realise the severity of the situation. "

“Some opinions from the medical department before he has all the tests, I don’t think we will have good news. I think we will lose him for some period.”

Video - Mourinho expecting 'bad news' about Kane injury 01:03

Kane has started 20 of Tottenham’s 21 matches so far this season, scoring 11 goals, and is the only recognised out-and-out striker in the senior set-up. And Mourinho accepts that the forward may well be the single most crucial player in his squad.

“Of course, everybody knows the importance of Harry in the squad. I think he’s irreplaceable. If you think about one player by one player I think he’s irreplaceable.

“His quality, the routines we have for him, every minute of every game he doesn’t play we will miss him,” Mourinho continued. “But I don’t want to be crying all the time, want to focus on the players available.”

One possible replacement for Kane in the Spurs line-up is 17-year-old Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott.

Parrott made his debut for Spurs earlier this season in the EFL Cup defeat to Colchester United before making his first Premier League appearance under Jose Mourinho during the 5-0 defeat of Burnley.

The youngster is unlikely to be a regular starter in the Spurs line-up straight away, but could be an option off the bench in the Premier League during Kane’s absence and may be brought into the side straight away for Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough.

"It's possible, it's possible," Mourinho said when asked about the possibility of Parrott being involved, but urged for caution, adding:

" I think one thing is potential and another thing is conditions to express potential and I think he needs time. "

"Having minutes, being involved is one thing. Another thing is what you call the direct replacement. To be that he needs to work. There are many different processes of a player to develop, in some cases the loans are very good.”