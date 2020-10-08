Roy Keane has slammed Manchester United for their “disgraceful” performance in their 6-1 thrashing by Tottenham, adding that some United players "threw the previous manager under the bus and they will do exactly the same to Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer]".

United were humbled at home in their last match before the international break, raising questions over Solskjaer’s position as manager.

There have been reports that United have already contacted former Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino over replacing Solskjaer.

But Solskjaer’s former United team-mate Keane called out the players rather than the manager.

“The performance against Spurs was disgraceful,” he said on ITV.

We have all had bad days but I thought some of the performances were a disgrace to the badge - too many bluffers. Ultimately I think they will cost Ole his job.

“The players he has got there, I’ve said it before, they threw the previous manager under the bus and they will do exactly the same to Ole.”

United have taken three points from their opening three games of the Premier League season. They travel to Newcastle in their first game back after the break on October 17.

