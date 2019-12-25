LIVE

Aurora - Destroyers

División Profesional - 25 December 2019

División Profesional – Follow the Football match between Aurora and Destroyers live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 25 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Julio Fuentes or Evandro Guimaraes? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Aurora and Destroyers? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Aurora vs Destroyers. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

