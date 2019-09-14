Djenepo's heroics gives Southampton 1-0 win at Sheffield United

In a goalless first half, Southampton striker Che Adams went close with a volley early on which ricocheted off the far post, setting the home side off on a counter where David McGoldrick saw his one-on-one chance saved by goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

United thought they had the lead early in the second half when Oliver McBurnie's side-footed effort from an Oliver Norwood free-kick hit the back of the net, but VAR overturned the decision after John Egan was found to be offside in the build-up.

Djenepo then put the visitors in front with a scintillating solo run through the middle, initially refusing to go down when Norwood tugged at him from behind before side-stepping two defenders to fire a low angled shot past Dean Henderson.

United's problems were compounded when substitute Billy Sharp was sent off for a red card challenge when he caught Stuart Armstrong on the shin.

The result moved Ralph Hasenhuettl's side up to 10th while United dropped to 13th. Southampton next host Bournemouth on Friday while United travel to Everton next weekend. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)