'Do you see me less committed?' - Thomas Tuchel addresses Manchester United rumours and club situation

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel broke his silence on speculation linking him to Manchester United on Friday by asking "do you feel me less committed to the club?" Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of his side's FA Cup quarter-final trip Middlesbrough on Saturday and said he "loves to work for Chelsea" and has "plenty of reasons to stay" despite the club's off-field problems.

00:01:23, an hour ago