"Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters over as well?" Klopp on Boehly all-star idea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp poured scorn on a suggestion from new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly that there should be a North v South Premier League match to raise money for the English football pyramid - the German asking if "he wants to bring the Harlem Globetrotters over as well".

00:01:19, 11 minutes ago