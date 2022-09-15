Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo was his toughest ever opponent.

The Brazilian was a fixture at Barcelona at the height of the two team’s recent rivalry, when Ronaldo was the figurehead of Real.

Speaking to Hugo Sanchez, another former Pumas player, Alves discussed his time up against the Portuguese international.

"Cristiano Ronaldo," he said. "This ****** doesn't let you breathe for a second. I didn't do too badly, but it's difficult. He's a scoring machine."

Then asked to choose between Pele or Lionel Messi, his former Barcelona colleague, he explained: "I choose Pele for one reason: he changed football. Messi changed a generation.

"All those people who are more than football, I'm going to choose them. And besides, I'm Brazilian.

"For me, Pele should not be part of this debate. If you ask me, who is the best player in history? I would say Messi. Pele doesn't come into it.”

Alves joined UNAM Pumas in Mexico in the summer after he was released by Barcelona.

The 39-year-old says he wants to keep playing for as long as possible.

He said: “First, before requesting anything, I like to deliver. I have a year to prove myself with them. I wouldn’t have a problem. I need to show them that I can, that together we can build a very cool team in Mexico, that plays in a different way, that young people take a step forward.

“I don’t like to think about the future because it’s always unknown. I let life take me. If Messi passes me (in titles) I’m going to play until I’m 50”.

