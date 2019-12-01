The crowd at Molineux had barely taken their seats when Mousset struck after 62 seconds, taking a touch to control the ball in the box before slamming it home to put the visitors ahead.

Despite creating a number of decent chances, the home team looked all at sea for much of the first hour until Doherty met a Raul Jimenez cross with a powerful header to put them level in the 64th minute.

Doherty celebrated the goal with an emotional tribute to the two-year-old daughter of former Wolves striker Benik Afobe who passed away on Friday, removing the black arm-band being worn in her honour and kissing it before holding it up to the sky.

The goal prompted a sustained period of pressure from Wolves, but Sheffield United showed why they are unbeaten away from home this season with a tenacious defensive display as they hung on for the draw.

Wolves remain in sixth place in the table on 20 points after 14 games, with the Blades a point behind them in seventh.