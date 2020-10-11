A header from a corner by Danish defender Simon Kjaer was parried by Hannes Haldorssonm, but it bounced off Sigurjonsson and crept over the line on the stroke of halftime to put the Danes ahead.

Playmaker Eriksen broke free from his own half in the first minute of the second period to make it 2-0, and Skov added a superb third with a curling shot on the hour mark.

The result put Denmark third in Group 2 on four points, three behind leaders England, who came back from a goal down to beat second-placed Belgium 2-1 at Wembley.

Iceland are bottom of the group with no points after three games, having scored only once and conceded nine goals.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)

