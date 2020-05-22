Football

Dominant Hertha rout Union 4-0 in Berlin derby

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

BERLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - Hertha Berlin celebrated their second successive win since the Bundesliga resumed after a fine performance gave them a 4-0 home derby victory over Union Berlin on Friday.

Hertha brushed aside their city rivals thanks to second-half goals from Vedad Ibisevic, Dodi Lukebakio, Matheus Cunha and Dedryck Boyata to follow up Saturday's 3-0 win at Hoffenheim when the league restarted after two months of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Played behind closed doors, the result lifted Hertha one place up to 10th on 34 points from 27 games while promoted Union, who won the reverse fixture in November 1-0 thanks to a late penalty, stayed 12th on 30 points.

Football

MLS 'exploring scenarios' for possible return to action

AN HOUR AGO

In Saturday's standout fixtures, champions and league leaders Bayern Munich are at home to Eintracht Frankfurt while second-placed Borussia Dortmund visit Vfl Wolfsburg.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)

Football

Kante prepared to miss rest of season due to COVID-19 concerns - reports

2 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

Hertha hit four past Union to ease to victory in the Berlin derby

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

MLS 'exploring scenarios' for possible return to action

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Kante prepared to miss rest of season due to COVID-19 concerns - reports

2 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

Hertha hit four past Union to ease to victory in the Berlin derby

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Kante prepared to miss rest of season due to COVID-19 concerns - reports

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

‘Worried’ PSG set to move for Haaland this summer – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

11 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

YESTERDAY AT 08:23
Play Icon
Premier League

Pulisic's perfect hat-trick helps Chelsea batter Burnley

26/10/2019 AT 17:21
Europa League

Rudiger: Sarri like a school teacher

21/02/2019 AT 10:18
Football

Jones suffers injury following tackle from Smalling in training

22/03/2017 AT 09:13
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Champions League

Schweinsteiger not the same man I saw at Bayern, moans Van Gaal

07/12/2015 AT 06:48
ATP World Tour Finals

Federer eases past Wawrinka to reach final

21/11/2015 AT 20:34
Tour de France

Amateur VS Professional - 7 ‘small’ differences

03/07/2015 AT 16:13
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleKante prepared to miss rest of season due to COVID-19 concerns - reports
Next articleMLS 'exploring scenarios' for possible return to action