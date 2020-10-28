Dutch forward Luuk de Jong broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, after Sevilla had dominated the first half, when he raced to meet a cross from Marcos Acuna and found the net with a sidefooted volley.

Julen Lopetegui's Europa League holders had a total of 22 shots on goal to the visitors' two, hitting the target nine times and seeing Joan Jordan rattle the crossbar in the second half.

The Spaniards are second in Group E with four points after two games, level with first-placed Chelsea, while Rennes have one point. (Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Clare Fallon)

