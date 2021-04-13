Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes the club should sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

Calvert-Lewin has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season and has flourished under the management of Carlo Ancelotti.

And with Manchester United lacking an out-and-out goalscorer upfront, Ferdinand believes Calvert-Lewin would fit in perfectly.

LaLiga Smartbank Opinion: Valencia’s decision to leave pitch is admirable, but exposes football's failure with racism 04/04/2021 AT 19:46

"I’ve watched a lot of Everton this year and he’s one that unnerves defenders. He’s not one you want to play against week in, week out. He’s aggressive, he attacks the ball," Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five podcast

"I was speaking to Carlo Ancelotti earlier this year and he mentioned [Filippo] Inzaghi and said he didn’t need many chances to score goals and he scores goals in and around the six-yard box.

"I look at Calvert-Lewin this season and he’s listened to that, he’s taken that on board. Obviously, he seems a real good student of the game and he’s started putting that into his own game.

Calvert-Lewin - Everton-Arsenal - Premier League 2020/2021 - Getty Images Image credit: Getty Images

"We’ve seen the rewards he’s had, he’s got into the England squad by scoring loads of goals in and around the six-yard box, scoring those ugly goals. I think he’d be a fantastic signing for Manchester United.

"It’s one out of left field a little bit but I think he’d have a big impact. He’d get on the end of the things created by [Bruno] Fernandes, [Paul] Pogba, [Marcus] Rashford, [Mason] Greenwood, etc."

'Stalemate' - Prem clubs to battle for unhappy Milan star - Euro Papers

Premier League Pickford an injury doubt for England internationals 14/03/2021 AT 11:04