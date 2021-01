Football

'Don't worry about us' - Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool lose to Manchester United in FA Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watched his side fall to a disappointing defeat to Manchester United on Sunday evening. The FA Cup fourth round tie ended in a 3-2 loss for the away side after Bruno Fernandes struck late in the second half from a free kick, with the Reds defence repeatedly exposed at Old Trafford.

