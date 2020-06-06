Football

Dortmund beat Hertha to maintain faint title hopes

ByReuters
3 minutes ago | Updated a minute ago

DORTMUND, Germany, June 6 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund kept alive their fading hopes of wrestling the Bundesliga title from Bayern Munich's grasp after a second-half goal from Emre Can gave them a 1-0 home win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

The result left Dortmund second on 63 points with four rounds of games remaining, seven behind champions Bayern who moved a step closer to securing their eighth successive title with a 4-2 win at Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the day.

Dortmund squandered several chances, with England forward Jadon Sancho guilty of two astonishing misses, before former Liverpool enforcer Can drove the ball into the bottom left corner from 16 metres in the 58th minute.

Prior to the kickoff, both teams went down on one knee in the centre circle to pay tribute to George Floyd, an unarmed black man whose death in U.S. police custody on May 25 has triggered protests around the world. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)

Football
